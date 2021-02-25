Former Zillow, Pro.com Finance Executive Monica Williams Joins Tango Card as CFO

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card®, the B2B company that makes rewards easy to send and awesome to receive, announced today that Monica Williams has joined Tango Card as CFO. Monica was previously Vice President FP&A and Treasury at Zillow Group and CFO at Avvo, Allrecipes, and Pro.com. She joins Tango Card's leadership team as the company continues to experience significant growth.

"The last few years in the rewards and incentives industry, and at Tango Card specifically, have been remarkable," says David Leeds, CEO and Founder. "Companies around the globe continue expanding their reward and incentive investments to drive business results: to engage and recognize their employees, to increase revenue and reduce churn, and to reduce costs in their business. As they make these investments, they seek out Tango Card because we offer scalable, easy-to-use solutions. Over the last year, the coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on our industry as companies seek more ways to recognize and thank their employees with real-time digital solutions."

"As our business continues to scale organically and through acquisition and as it increases in complexity, we see the opportunity to add incredible talent in strategic areas," says Leeds. "When we began recruiting a CFO, Monica immediately stood out. Her experience as a CFO in growth companies was a great fit for us. Just as important, however, was how she gets things done. Her combination of experience, values, and fit with our team and culture was second to none, and I feel fortunate she felt the same way."

"This is an amazing time to join Tango Card, which has a large and loyal customer base and an incredible growth opportunity ahead," says Williams. "I look forward to partnering with the talented leadership team and helping the company execute on an aggressive and attractive strategic growth plan. I'm also excited to learn more about the fascinating rewards and incentives industry."

Tango Card is the leader in fulfilling digital rewards and incentives. We bundle easy-to-use technology, great rewards, and expert service to help companies get the most out of their rewards programs. With headquarters in Seattle and offices in Boise and Omaha, our Reward Delivery Platform supports thousands of enterprise clients in the United States and abroad. For more information, visit www.tangocard.com.

