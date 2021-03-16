Former chief of U.S. construction firm Bechtel dies at 95

March 16 (Reuters) - Stephen Bechtel Jr, the third
generation of his family to head international construction firm
Bechtel Corp, has died aged 95, the company said.
Bechtel, who was chief executive for 30 years from 1960,
during which sales grew 11-fold and the workforce five-fold,
with major projects swelling to 119 from 18, died peacefully at
home on Monday, the company said in a statement.
It gave no cause of death.
"My grandfather leaves a remarkable legacy of
accomplishment, integrity, excellence, and commitment to
customers and communities," said Brendan Bechtel, the current
chairman and chief executive.
A Stanford-educated engineer and grandson of company founder
Warren Bechtel, Bechtel expanded its global footprint with work
on the Channel Tunnel linking Britain and France and Saudi
Arabia's King Khalid airport.
In addition to the firm's work for the U.S. government,
Bechtel also oversaw contracts for a nuclear power plant in
California, Saudi Arabia's Jubail industrial city and Canada's
James Bay hydroelectric project.
Having served as a director of firms such as General Motors
, IBM and the Southern Pacific Railroad, Bechtel
received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation in 1991
from then President George H.W. Bush.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)