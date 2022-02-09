Former judge to probe UK fraud agency, pressure mounts on director Osofsky

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A former senior judge will lead an
independent review into how the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
handled a high-profile bribery investigation, Britain's Attorney
General said on Wednesday, piling pressure on SFO director Lisa
Osofsky.
The office of Attorney General Suella Braverman, the
country's most senior law officer, said David Calvert-Smith
would lead the review. He is a former Director of Public
Prosecutions and a High Court judge.
Calvert-Smith will aim to report back to the Attorney
General by the end of May.
