Former judge to probe UK fraud agency, pressure mounts on director Osofsky

02/09/2022 | 05:17am EST
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A former senior judge will lead an independent review into how the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) handled a high-profile bribery investigation, Britain's Attorney General said on Wednesday, piling pressure on SFO director Lisa Osofsky.

The office of Attorney General Suella Braverman, the country's most senior law officer, said David Calvert-Smith would lead the review. He is a former Director of Public Prosecutions and a High Court judge.

Calvert-Smith will aim to report back to the Attorney General by the end of May.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
