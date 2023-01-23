Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Former nun adds to abuse accusations against prominent Slovenian Jesuit priest

01/23/2023 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A Slovenian former nun has come forward to accuse a Jesuit priest prominent at the Vatican of sexual and psychological abuse, at least the fourth public accuser in a case that has shaken the worldwide religious order.

The Italian investigative newspaper Domani, which has been breaking ground on the story for the past few months, on Monday published an interview with the woman, who said she was pressured into sexual acts by Father Marko Ivan Rupnik.

Rupnik, now 68, was spiritual director of a community of nuns in his native Slovenia before moving to Rome 30 years ago, where he later came to prominence as an artist commissioned to redesign a chapel in the Vatican.

Sex abuse accusations against him were first reported in Italian media last November, leading the Jesuit headquarters to acknowledge that he had been placed under partial sanctions, including a ban on hearing confessions and leading spiritual retreats, in 2019.

The Jesuit order has since revealed that the Vatican's doctrinal department excommunicated Rupnik in 2020 but lifted that sanction within a month after he repented. His whereabouts have not been known publicly for months and he has not commented on the allegations. One accuser has said she believes he abused at least 20 nuns.

In the latest disclosure published by Domani, the Slovenian woman who is now 58 said that Rupnik convinced her when she was a teenager to join the community he had founded, and began abusing her in earnest when she was 22.

He used what she called psychological control over her to force her into sexual acts, and deployed "cruel psychological, emotional and spiritual aggression" to "destroy" her, particularly after she refused to have three-way sex.

Repeated attempts to reach Rupnik through his school for religious art in Rome have not been successful and he has not responded to messages left there.

A Jesuit official in Rome declined to respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the latest allegations, adding that anyone who had information about Rupnik could reach out via a special communications channel established last month.

There have been calls from within the Jesuits for a review of how the order and the Vatican have handled the allegations. The Vatican referred questions about Rupnik to the Jesuits.

Earlier this month Slovenia's Jesuits said they believed the allegations were true and asked for forgiveness.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
11:15aU.S. Supreme Court spurns attorney-client privilege fight in crypto tax probe
RE
11:13aNigeria tax receipts rise 56% in 2022 - revenue service
RE
11:11aFormer nun adds to abuse accusations against prominent Slovenian Jesuit priest
RE
11:11aMexico president says central bank has acted well in regard to m…
RE
11:04aTurkmenistan resumes gas supplies to Uzbekistan
RE
11:03aWall Street rises as chipmakers lead tech shares higher
RE
10:59aGermany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland
RE
10:57aU.S. Treasury emphasizes IRS customer service as tax seasons begins
RE
10:54aSouth African retailer TFG posts 17% third-quarter sales jump
RE
10:52aExplainer-How to correctly re-export German tanks
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
2Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Close Brothers, Skyworks, V..
3Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
4Spotify Layoffs Expected as Early as This Week, Bloomberg Reports
5Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up

HOT NEWS