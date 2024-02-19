BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Former party chief of Bank of China, Liu Liange, was charged for bribery and issuing illegal loans, Chinese state television CCTV reported on Monday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|3.04 HKD
|+1.00%
|+2.70%
|159 B $
|2,640 PTS
|+0.57%
|+1.06%
|-
Santander announces new share buyback programme of 1.46 billion euros
Singapore green jet fuel levy on travellers ignites funding debate
China seen cutting mortgage reference rate for first time since June
India offers protesting farmers support prices on corn, cotton, pulses
Bank Indonesia to hold rates until Q2, elections unlikely to sway monetary policy
Australian lithium stocks rally on speculation of China mine closure
Car parts maker Forvia plans to cut 13% of staff in Europe by 2028
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Economy
- Former party chief of Bank of China charged for bribery, illegal loans, CCTV says