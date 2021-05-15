Former speaker of Iran's parliament registers to run in next month's presidential election

May 15 (Reuters) - The former speaker of Iran’s parliament,
Ali Larijani, registered on Saturday to run in next month’s
presidential election, hoping to secure backing from moderates
and hardliners.
The registration of Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator
and adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was
broadcast live on state television.
Saturday is the last day for candidates to sign up to run in
the June 18 election, in a process that began on Tuesday.
But the hopes of the nation's clerical rulers for a high
turnout at the polls may be hit by rising discontent over an
economy crippled by U.S. sanctions re-imposed after Washington
exited the nuclear deal three years ago.
After registration ends, entrants will be screened for their
political and Islamic qualifications by the 12-member Guardian
Council vetting body. Six of the members of the hardline body
are appointed by Khamenei.
President Hassan Rouhan cannot run again because of term
limits.
