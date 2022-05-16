Former top Republican lawmaker in Colorado received leak of voting data

May 16 (Reuters) - A former Republican minority leader of
the Colorado legislature is among the recipients of a trove of
sensitive voting data leaked by a county official working with
activists seeking to prove President Donald Trump's false
stolen-election claims, according to court records reviewed by
Reuters.
The revelation indicates the breach of ballot data in Elbert
County was wider than previously understood. The case, now being
investigated by the Colorado secretary of state, is one of at
least nine unauthorized attempts to access voting-system data https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-breaches
around the United States, at least eight of which involved
Republican officials or activists seeking evidence to
delegitimize Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.
The clerk in Elbert County, Dallas Schroeder, previously
testified that he copied voting data from the county's election
server onto two hard drives and gave them to two lawyers.
Schroeder, responding to the investigation and a related lawsuit
by the secretary of state, said that one of the recipients was
his own attorney, John Case, and refused to name the other
lawyer.
But a third lawyer also handled the data, according to
affidavits from the attorneys involved. The documents, reviewed
by Reuters, show that Schroeder's lawyer, Case, hired his own
attorney, who also took possession of one of the hard drives.
That third lawyer was Joseph Stengel, a former state
lawmaker who served as Republican minority leader. Stengel,
based in Denver, is a former law partner of Case.
Stengel's law-firm website says he won election to the
Colorado House of Representatives in 1999. In March 2006, he
resigned the Republican leadership post amid accusations that he
billed taxpayers for excessive days of work while the
legislature was not in session, according to local media
reports. Stengel quit the legislature entirely later that year,
citing unrelated reasons.
The lawmaker disputed the allegations at the time, telling
reporters: "I work 24-7." Reached by Reuters, Stengel declined
to comment.
Schroeder, the clerk, has testified that he received
instructions on how to copy the system's data from a retired Air
Force colonel and political activist, Shawn Smith, a Trump
supporter bent on proving there was election fraud in 2020.
Smith's organization, the U.S. Election Integrity Plan
(USEIP), has been pressuring local county clerks in Colorado to
investigate unfounded allegations of 2020 election fraud and to
give USEIP unauthorized access to voting data to perform
forensic audits, according to interviews with clerks and the
Colorado County Clerks Association.
Schroeder did not respond to requests for comment. He has
stated in legal filings that he believed he had a "statutory
duty" to preserve records of the 2020 election.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, sued Schroeder
in February seeking the return of the hard drives. Schroeder
initially refused but handed them over on May 4 in response to a
court order.
BROKEN LATCH ON SEALED BOX
Elbert County District Court Judge Gary Kramer also ordered
Schroeder to describe the chain of custody for the hard drives.
That information was initially kept out of the public record by
the court but the judge ordered its release on Monday after
requests to make it public by both sides in the case.
The lawyers' affidavits describe in detail how they handled
the two drives with voting data, seeking to assure the court
that the chain of custody had been carefully managed. Case's
affidavit, however, discloses a latch, meant to ensure one of
the containers wasn't accessed, was broken.
Case said Schroeder gave him the hard drive in a red metal
box with a yellow plastic latch on Jan. 22. Case said he hired
Stengel, the former lawmaker, as his own lawyer three days later
and gave Stengel the box that evening, on Jan. 25.
Case said he noticed the broken latch on May 4, when he
retrieved the box from Stengel and gave it back to Schroeder.
But Case theorized that he had broken the latch himself on Jan.
25, while driving the hard drive to Stengel.
"I tried to force the box under the driver's seat, and it
would not fit," Case said in the affidavit.
Schroeder, the clerk, said in a separate court filing that,
when Case returned the box, a pouch inside remained sealed, with
another "plastic tag," giving him confidence that the hard drive
had not been accessed.
The secretary of state did not immediately respond to
questions about the lawyers' handling of the drives. The office
has previously contended that the lawyers had no authorization
to possess the copied files at all.
The lawyer who took possession of the second hard drive is
Elbert County-based attorney Ric Morgan, who is also listed as
the county's Veteran Services Officer. He said in a filing that
a sealed pouch he received from Schroeder, containing the drive,
was never out of his possession and never opened.
Morgan did not respond to multiple calls and emails.
Case was not immediately available to answer questions about
his handling of the hard drive, the broken latch or why he
needed a lawyer to represent him.
In a statement to Reuters last week, Case said that the
clerk had acted legally and argued that the information on the
hard drives should be public record. The copied material
includes ballot images, Case said, but "no voter information."
He said the information could have "immense historical value."
"Dallas Schroeder violated no law or election rule," he said
in the statement.
Case repeated what state officials call the false claim that
a pending software update would have erased all the county
system's 2020 election data. In fact, such upgrades have no
impact on storage of data from past elections, state officials
say. That debunked belief, however, has inspired many of the
attempts nationwide to gain unauthorized access to voting
systems.
Asked for a response to Case's statement, the Colorado
secretary of state's office told Reuters that Schroeder had
violated rules prohibiting "unqualified individuals" from
accessing voting systems equipment. He also violated rules
prohibiting the use of certain "removable storage media,"
Griswold's office said, referring to the device Schroeder used
to image the systems.
The office said it was still examining the data contained on
the hard drives.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Jason Szep and Brian
Thevenot)