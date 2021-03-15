Former top economic aide Sperling to oversee COVID-19 stimulus plan -White House

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Former top U.S. economic
adviser Gene Sperling will oversee the Biden administration's
implementation of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan, the
White House said on Monday as President Joe Biden readies to
promote the recovery effort.
Sperling, who advised Biden's presidential campaign and
served under former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill
Clinton, will work with officials across the administration,
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing.
Biden announced the move at a White House event, calling
Sperling a "gifted manager" who would ensure that the massive
rescue plan was implemented fastidiously.
"He's ready to get to work. In fact, he's already hit the
ground running," Biden said. "Together, we're going to make sure
the benefits of the American rescue plan go out quickly and
directly to the American people, where they belong."
Psaki said Sperling would work closely with White House
policy councils and key leaders at federal agencies "so we can
get funds out the door quickly, maximize its impact, accelerate
the work that the administration is doing to crush COVID and
rescue our economy,"
Biden signed the hugely popular relief program into law last
week to aid the recovery of the U.S. economy after the COVID-19
pandemic triggered its biggest contraction since World War Two.
The president and other top U.S. officials will travel
around the country starting this week to laud and explain the
legislation.
The bill provides $400 billion for direct payments of $1,400
to most Americans, aid of $350 billion to state and local
governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and more funds
to distribute vaccines.
Sperling, who served as an economic adviser for Biden's
presidential campaign, is the only person to have headed the
White House National Economic Council under two presidents.
From 2009 to 2011, he served as a counsel to then-Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner, as the Obama administration
responded to the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
In his book "Economic Dignity" published last year, Sperling
called for a new approach that emphasizes the nature and quality
of work and gives people a renewed sense of meaning and
security, instead of focusing solely on metrics such as GDP.
"He's respected all across the spectrum," said Kevin
Gallagher, who heads the Boston University Global Development
Policy Center. "Not everyone might agree with him on certain
parts of the spectrum, but no one can challenge that Gene
Sperling knows what he's talking about, and has a great level of
capability."
Biden, who played a similar role while serving as vice
president under Obama, has vowed "extreme vigilance" to avoid
the types of fraud seen with COVID-19 relief funds during the
Trump administration.
Psaki told reporters that Sperling, who was currently based
in California, would work remotely for some time until he could
receive a COVID-19 vaccine and travel safely to Washington.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal, Writing by
Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrea Ricci)