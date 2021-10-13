Log in
Forming & Shoring Solutions Receives 2021 SAIA Innovative Project Of The Year

10/13/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
JASPER, Ga., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forming & Shoring Solutions (FSS), a Georgia construction equipment, scaffolding, forming and shoring systems company, is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 SAIA Innovation Project of the Year award for its role in the Peace River Hydro Dam, Site C, Clean Energy Project in Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada.

Forming & Shoring Solutions provided custom manufactured scaffolding and shoring systems used in the development of an 800-meter roller compacted concrete foundation and buttress system for a hydroelectric dam, the third project on this river system. The Clean Energy Project will provide 1,100 megawatts of capacity, and produce about 5,100 gigawatt hours of electricity each year—enough energy to power approximately 450,000 homes per year in British Columbia.

“FSS provided an innovative, time-saving and budget-conscious formwork system that successfully supported Peace River’s work,” said Justin Revis, President and CEO of Forming & Shoring Solutions. “It is an honor to be recognized for our innovative applications and supply solutions, and we’re proud to be part of such impactful projects,” he continued.

The SAIA Project Awards recognize member companies that have gone above and beyond in contributing to the overall success of a project within the scaffold and access industry. The Innovative Project of the Year is presented to the SAIA member company that demonstrates a new or innovative way to utilize an existing product on a project or delivered a new product to the field. Learn more about the SAIA Project awards by visiting www.saiaonline.org/awards.

For further information about this project or Forming & Shoring Solutions, please visit formingandshoringsolutions.com.

About Forming & Shoring Solutions:
Forming & Shoring Solutions (FSS) is a construction equipment supplier, specializing in scaffolding, forming and shoring systems, and components to multiple industries and markets throughout North America and around the world. Our experience, proven processes and expansive equipment and inventory, allows the capability to supply any size project. Since 2015, FSS’ strong focus has been on providing superior product knowledge to provide the best solutions, bringing your project to completion on time and on budget. Learn more about our solutions by visiting formingandshoringsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Tathata Revis 
Forming & Shoring Solutions
TR@Forming@andShoringSoultions.com 
706-253-1819


