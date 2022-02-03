Log in
Fort Worth Divorce Attorney Named to Texas Super Lawyers for 12th Consecutive Year

02/03/2022 | 08:32am EST
FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth family law attorney V. Wayne Ward was selected to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list. This is an annual designation given to top-rated attorneys in the state as determined by their peers. For Wayne Ward, this is his 12th consecutive year being named to the Super Lawyers list and his 16th overall.

Says Mr. Ward, "My more than 30 years in family law, coupled with my ability to incorporate new ideas and methods into my daily practice, have allowed me to earn my clients' trust and my peers' respect. I take neither for granted and am humbled daily by the work I am able to do."

This Super Lawyers designation isn't the only feather in Wayne Ward's cap. He is part of a select group of attorneys in Texas who is certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Certification. He is a Texas Bar Foundation Life Fellow and Fellow of the College of the State Bar of Texas.

Additionally, for the past 15 years, he has maintained Martindale Hubbell's AV Preeminent® rating, peer-rated for the highest level of professional excellence. Martindale-Hubbell® is the facilitator of a peer review rating process. Ratings reflect the anonymous opinions of members of the bar and the judiciary. Martindale-Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™ fall into two categories: legal ability and general ethical standards.

These awards, ratings and honorifics have all been rightfully earned. V. Wayne Ward has dedicated more than 30 years of his life to a career in family law, with a focus on high-asset and affluent divorces. He also takes great care and pride in how he helps parents and children through the divorce process, doing his best to ensure child custody matters are resolved outside of the courtroom as much as possible.

"As a parent myself, I understand the importance of preserving a healthy family and children relationship," says Ward. "That's why I've maintained my training and have used my experience to lead parents to create custody agreements outside of court."

This emphasis on resolving disputes outside of the courtroom is a hallmark of Wayne Ward's practice. Ward is strategic in selecting mediators that will match his clients' needs. As a result, approximately 90% of Wayne's cases that are mediated result in a settlement without going to trial.

In addition to his family law expertise, Mr. Ward has extensive business and finance acumen, an MBA and tax law experience.

About the Law Office of V. Wayne Ward
The Law Office of V. Wayne Ward is located in Fort Worth, Texas, and serves individuals throughout Tarrant County, Parker County, and Johnson County. As a board-certified family law attorney, V. Wayne Ward possesses the experience, training and skills necessary to handle the most complex family matters, including divorces involving business assets, family businesses and complex property issues. Visit the firm's website to learn more: www.wwlawman.com.  

For more information, contact:
Wayne Ward
1201 East Belknap Street
Trinity Plantation Building
Fort Worth, TX 76102-2406
817-789-4436

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fort-worth-divorce-attorney-named-to-texas-super-lawyers-for-12th-consecutive-year-301473971.html

SOURCE Wayne Ward


© PRNewswire 2022
