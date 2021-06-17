Log in
Fortem Technologies Selected to Join Federal Aviation Administration's Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC)

06/17/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
Pleasant Grove, UT, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Fortem Technologies, a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today that Adam Robertson, co-founder and CTO of the company, will serve on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC). Specifically, he will be joining the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight Operations (BVLOS) ARC. Adam brings over 24 years of industry experience to the committee, with a specialization in radar technology.

“Working with the FAA to bring necessary UAS regulations for routine Beyond Visual Line of Sight to fruition is something that is not only important to me, but critical to enabling exciting new technology such as package delivery,” said Adam Robertson, CTO of Fortem Technologies. “I am excited to be working with other industry leaders and representatives from the community of interest to submit our collective recommendations to the FAA.” 

Over the next six months, the UAS BVLOS ARC will take a holistic approach based on a performance and technology agnostic regulatory framework, and issue recommendations to the FAA regarding performance-based regulatory requirements. In doing so, the ARC aims to normalize scalable, safe, economically viable, and environmentally advantageous operations that are not under positive air traffic control. At minimum, the ARC’s recommendations will clearly address requirements to support the following concept of operations:

●  Long-line linear infrastructure inspections

●  Industrial aerial data gathering

●  Small package delivery

●  Precision agriculture operations (including crop spraying)

The ARC model has been proven effective in getting new regulations defined, giving a voice to the drone industry by forming critical regulations that will affect the future of commercial operations. The ARC will consider security, safety, and environmental needs, along with societal benefits, of these operations. To learn more information about the FAA’s Aviation Rulemaking Committee, please visit https://www.faa.gov/

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an end-to-end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world’s venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. For more, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

 


Amanda Mieczkowski
BAM for Fortem Technologies
6317071058
amanda@bamtheagency.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"

