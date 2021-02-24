Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

02/24/2021 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: File picture of a giant excavator loading a mining truck at the Fortescue Solomon iron ore mine south of Port Hedland

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while flouting a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place.

It is the week's second such incident, despite pressure on Australian iron ore miners to show they have improved practices to manage important sites after Rio Tinto destroyed two sacred rock shelters for a mine expansion last May.

Fortescue had state government permission to clear the land in the Weelamurra Creek area registered as sacred to the Wintawari Guruma people, on condition that community elders were present to perform salvage and cultural rites, four documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

But an administrative error led to land clearing works earlier than scheduled on Feb. 1 in the absence of the representatives, Fortescue Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said in a statement.

"I have spoken to Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation (WGAC) Chairman Glen Camille regarding this incident to personally express my regret and sincere apology on behalf of Fortescue," she said.

"We have carried out a full investigation into the matter which has shown that this unfortunately occurred as a result of an administrative error...We have paused all clearing works at this site as we work with WGAC on the matter."

Gaines did not provide detail on the nature of the administrative error.

In a statement, the community corporation said, "WGAC members are disappointed by FMG's actions, particularly after investing so much time negotiating an outcome with them that included elders being present during the destruction.

It added, "WGAC is concerned by yet another example of poor conduct by a mining company and the apparent disregard for Aboriginal cultural heritage."

WGAC chairman Glenn Camille requested that the Western Australian government prosecute Fortescue, in a letter to Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Wyatt, reviewed by Reuters.

"We sincerely hope that you and the next Minister for Aboriginal Affairs decide to send a message to the mining industry about the importance of protecting our Indigenous heritage."

In a statement, Wyatt said that he had been advised that an alleged breach was under official investigation.

"The matter is being treated very seriously and with utmost priority by the Department. I trust that the investigation will be managed expeditiously and concluded swiftly."

Earlier this week, BHP Group said it was investigating how a rock fall damaged a registered site at its South Flank operations that was not part of active mining operations.

Last year's Rio Tinto destruction cost its chief executive and two senior leaders their jobs, and sparked a parliamentary inquiry.

(This story corrects spelling of Guruma in paragraph 5 and minister in paragraph 10)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 3.13% 50.43 End-of-day quote.18.85%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.89% 6368.687 Delayed Quote.15.54%
THE SINCERE COMPANY, LIMITED -5.45% 0.26 End-of-day quote.-27.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48aFortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site
RE
06:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil edges higher as surprise U.S. stock build weighs
RE
06:30aBHARTI AIRTEL : India's largest stock exchange reopens after telecoms glitch
RE
06:30aMAIN RESULTS OF THE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL : Russia
PU
06:25aRunning boom to help Puma recover after slow start
RE
06:24aReckitt Benckiser predicts rosy outlook after record 2020
RE
06:10aLowe's beats estimates for quarterly same-store sales
RE
06:04aIndia's economy likely returned to growth last quarter
RE
06:00aSHOW US THE PLAN : Investors push companies to come clean on climate
RE
05:59aUK's Metro Bank sees defaults spiking as COVID-19 support moves ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
3BARCLAYS PLC : UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop
4Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
5BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ