"Fortnite" maker Epic Games to settle alleged privacy violation for $520 mln

Dec 19 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games will
pay $520 million to settle allegations that it violated a
children's privacy law and tricked people into making purchases,
the Federal Trade Commission and the company said on Monday.
It will pay $275 million for violating the privacy law and
has agreed to adopt strong default privacy settings for young
people.
It will also pay $245 million to refund consumers duped
by so-called "dark patterns" into making purchased they did not
intend to make, the FTC said.
"Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive
interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and
children," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a statement.
"Protecting the public, and especially children, from online
privacy invasions and dark patterns is a top priority for the
Commission."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Additional reporting by Tiyashi
Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Arun Koyyur)