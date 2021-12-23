Fortress Caribbean Property Fund : Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC (CPFV) – Share Buy Back, December 17 and 20, 2021

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC (CPFV) has advised that 1,500 CPFV shares were purchased on December 17 and 20, 2021, under the Company's Value Fund - Share Buy Back Programme.
CPFV further advised as follows:
-
The purpose for the purchase was to unlock shareholder value by purchasing at a price that is at a significant discount to our book value per share consistent with the strategy previously disclosed in our prospectus and our recently released Annual Report.
-
The source of funding was cash on our balance sheet.
-
The shares were repurchased on the open market via our broker, NCB Capital Markets Limited.
