Fortress Caribbean Property Fund : Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC (CPFV) – Share Buy Back, December 22 to 24, 2021

12/31/2021 | 01:37pm EST
Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC (CPFV) has advised that 1,500 CPFV shares were purchased between December 22 and 24, 2021, under the Company's Value Fund - Share Buy Back Programme.

CPFV further advised as follows:

  • The purpose for the purchase was to unlock shareholder value by purchasing at a price that is at a significant discount to our book value per share consistent with the strategy previously disclosed in our prospectus and our recently released Annual Report.
  • The source of funding was cash on our balance sheet.
  • The shares were repurchased on the open market via our broker, NCB Capital Markets Limited.

Disclaimer

Fortress Caribbean Property Fund published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 18:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
