Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alan Murray, chief executive officer of business magazine Fortune, would step down next year, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Murray has agreed to help the company's transition to a new leadership, the report said, adding that he would leave his role at the end of April, 2024.

In 2018, media company Meredith Corp sold Fortune magazine for $150 million in cash to Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon. (Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)