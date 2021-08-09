Fortune Names Bounteous Consecutive Winner on Best Medium Workplaces™ List for 2021

Digital experience consultancy secures back-to-back position on prestigious list

Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® have honored Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience consultancy, as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. This is the company’s second time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Bounteous is one of the best medium-size companies to work for in the United States.

The ranking analyzes experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make-up, and what’s typical relative to their peers in the industry. Based on assessing how consistent employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and their leaders' effectiveness are, the 100 Best Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive marketplaces, employers with 100 to 999 employees.

“We continue to celebrate remarkable growth and recognition in 2021 and our extraordinary people, clients, and culture are the reasons for our repeated success,” said Leah Weyandt, Chief People Officer at Bounteous. "Our team members work alongside the industry’s best talent, are developing and defining innovative digital products for some of the world’s biggest brands, and benefit from deep-rooted, long-tenured relationships with their coworkers. The result is positive, unsurpassed growth, and equally abundant opportunities for our people and our client partners.”

Bounteous’ competitive ranking is based on analytics and confidential employee feedback based on their work experience. The survey is benchmarked against more than 280,000 current employees working at small- to medium-sized businesses. In that survey, 95 percent of employees said Bounteous is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees at the average U.S. company.

Bounteous in 2020 was certified by Great Place to Work throughout the U.S. and Canada. Since then, the digital experience consultancy has been recognized on multiple workplace lists, including Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces for Consulting & Professional Services, and the Best Workplaces™ for Women for 2021.

“Their impact and commitment to improving employee experience stacks up against some of the world’s largest corporations,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “Their ability to scale business while maintaining a high level of employee care is nothing short of amazing. A job well done to the Best Small & Medium Workplaces.”

Bounteous is hiring across all departments for talent located anywhere. Visit bounteous.com/careers to learn more.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005543/en/