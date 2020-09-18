Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. Exploration Work on its Gowan Nickel Property

RYEBROOK, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce that the company plans to expeditiously begin a work program on the Gowan property located in the Timmins-Gowan region of Northeastern Ontario Canada through its wholly owned subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"). Tesla has put out the call for Canadian nickel miners to produce nickel sustainably and receive large supply contracts. Fortune management is moving forward quickly in response.

Fortune's property is 10 miles away from Canada Nickel's major nickel discovery. The Fortune property sample in an RCD hole contained 3.5% nickel, 1.3% copper plus precious metals over 27 feet vertically in 1975 and management believes the Gowan property is an extension of an anomaly that is of the same trend that is rich in nickel.

Fortune's Strategic Advisor, Charles Gryba, has put a work program in place that includes the following:

Fly a detailed mag survey-50m spacing using a drone system. Re-drill the government RCD hole to obtain updated assays on nickel, platinum, palladium copper and gold. Fly a detailed EM and gravity survey or do 3 lines of IP survey. Conduct a moving loop electromagnetic survey or "MLEM" across the property to help speed up the exploration process. The new MLEM survey will integrate some fresh technology in the form of a high temperature superconducting quantum interference device or "SQUID." SQUID helps to minimize noise levels that originate from the conductive surficial cover so that the EM signal can penetrate deeper and at higher resolutions. SQUID can assist the operator to understand better what may be lurking below the surface. Diamond drill the 10 best targets.

Drilling permits will be applied for shortly.

According to Paul Riss, CEO of Fortune, "We intend to extensively explore and put a Gowan mine into production. The history of the property shows there is high grade nickel to be produced and with the expected huge demand by EV manufacturers for nickel we are excited to get to work on developing a sustainable nickel property that shareholders can be proud of. We are also excited about the exploration potential for gold mineralization found on the property in the 1975 RCD hole. I believe this property to be full of battery and precious metals. We plan to use the latest technology in evaluating the property and to complete the work program in a very expeditious manner."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as several entities: Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc., ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF. Fortune intends to become a player in the exploration and production of nickel, gold and other precious metals internationally. The company is focused primarily on nickel exploration as the battery metals are projected to explode in the coming years along with the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The company's core mission is to supply the major nickel contracts awarded by the largest EV manufacturer in the world.

ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, insulated concrete forms, Gigahomes, modular homes and greenhouses and medical supplies from strategically designated vendors.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

