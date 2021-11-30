Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Forty-two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states

11/30/2021 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Forty-two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, the head of the EU's public health agency said on Tuesday.

Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six "probable" cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC), told an online conference organised by the EU's Slovenian presidency.

She said the confirmed cases were mild or without symptoms, although in younger age groups.

"For the assessment whether it (Omicron) escapes immunity, we still have to wait until the investigations in the laboratories with sera from people who have recovered have been carried out. These are expected in a couple of weeks," she said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alex Richardson and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aUK competition regulator tells Facebook owner Meta to sell GIF maker Giphy
RE
06:14aEurope's 300 bln euro global infrastructure plan needs tight focus, businesses say
RE
06:10aOmicron Variant Seen Posing Threat to Pound
DJ
06:09aEnbridge may face tougher fight for oil barrels, lower rates, after pipeline ruling
RE
06:09aUK power firms to pay $211 million fine for subsea cable delay
RE
06:08aForty-two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states
RE
06:05aOil bound for gains as OPEC+ guards supply, but virus threat looms
RE
06:05aUK markets watchdog proposes near doubling of fees
RE
06:05aAldersgate Kicks Off Their Guardian Angel Fund Campaign to Provide Residents with Confidence for Life’s Unexpected Turns
SE
06:05aLegal Counsel for Blockchain Smart Contracts Announced for Carbon Tokenization
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Omicron vaccine warning triggers fresh global selloff
3EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
4Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
5Doubts over vaccine efficiency send FTSE 100 down

HOT NEWS