Forum Health, LLC : adds Healing Arts Center to its growing community of Integrative and Functional Medicine practitioners

01/08/2021 | 08:51am EST
FLINT, Mich., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide provider of personalized functional and integrative medicine, has acquired Healing Arts Center, a functional medicine practice based in Valparaiso, Indiana.

This multidisciplinary practice is comprised of an experienced team of providers including a physician, board-certified traditional Naturopath, licensed acupuncturist, nutritionist, chiropractor, and massage therapist. The clinic delivers a broad scope of complementary health services designed to encourage well-being and health in a caring and compassionate environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Healing Arts Center team to the Forum Health family. The clinic's patient-focused mission for helping people overcome chronic conditions and lead healthier lives, directly aligns with our philosophy. Healing Arts Center is dedicated to providing the highest level of care possible using Forum Health's holistic and personalized medicine approach," said Forum Health CEO, Phil Hagerman.

With a focus on complementing traditional medicine with alternative health treatments, Healing Arts Center offers a wide variety of services including IV, Chelation and Ozone therapies, acupuncture, reflexology, reiki, craniosacral therapy, massage therapy, hormone testing, allergy elimination, hypnotherapy, and more. They specialize in treating Lyme disease, Parkinson's, dementia, ADD, autism, anxiety, depression, weight loss, allergies, and other specific conditions.

"My team and I are excited to join the growing network of nationwide providers at Forum Health and to offer even more to our existing patients and community," said Dr. Kimberling, founder and lead practitioner of Healing Arts Center.

About Forum Health

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

To learn more, visit our practice location page.

