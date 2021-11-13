Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fossil fuel subsidies, coal in new Cop 26 text: Update

11/13/2021 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adds details on plenary session

Speeding up the phasing out of "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies and unabated coal-fired power generation remain in the latest version of the UN climate summit Cop 26 cover decision.

The third draft was published this morning after negotiations went past yesterday's 18:00 GMT deadline. The text has had the phrase "recognizing the need for a just transition" appended to it. Fossil fuels have never appeared in the final text of a Cop summit before although they have featured in earlier drafts.

The US and EU strongly back the inclusion of language on phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and coal-fired power but this is being resisted by some major fossil fuel producers.

A plenary session began this afternoon to allow parties to comment publicly on the latest draft, but it was close to five hours later than initially planned as countries engaged in last-minute negotiations. India, China, South Africa and Nigeria spoke at the plenary to lodge their concerns regarding the text.

South Africa and Nigeria both focused on fossil fuels subsidies. India objected most vehemently to the language on both coal and fossil fuel subsidies while China suggested that there were adaptions to the text that would make it viable. Australia said it "can live with" the text as it is. Brazil also said it accepted it.

The latest draft text also "invites" countries to consider further actions to reduce non-carbon greenhouse gases "including methane" by 2030. Russia, Australia and China did not sign the US-EU global methane pledge last week although a bilateral agreement between the US and China does include a commitment from Beijing to present a plan to cut methane next year. Russia has said that sanctions hinder its investments to reduce methane.

Cop 26 president Alok Sharma said he aims to get a final decision on the text by the end of today but previous Cop summits have run much further over time.

By Eleanor Green

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 17:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:30pCOP26 : India, China, U.S. and EU representatives meeting on coal phaseout - delegate
RE
01:25pJetmakers push freighters, 787 timing in hands of regulators
RE
01:08pCOP26 : India, China, U.S. and EU representatives meeting on coal phaseout - delegation
RE
01:08pCOP26 : India, china, us and eu discussing coal phase out language - indian delegate
RE
01:00pARGUS MEDIA : Negotiations edge closer to Article 6 agreement
PU
12:40pFOSSIL FUEL SUBSIDIES, COAL IN NEW COP 26 TEXT : Update
PU
12:35pCOP26 : Uk cop26 president sharma says if any of us tug at threads of deal it will unravel
RE
12:08pIran not satisfied with fossil fuel language in draft COP26 deal
RE
12:08pCOP26 : Iran delegate tells cop26 plenary session: we are not happy with language in deal on fossil fuels
RE
11:41aIndia's Modi holds talks on criminal risks related to cryptocurrencies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
2Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
3Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties
4Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast, sees faster replacements
5S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..

HOT NEWS