Fossil fuel subsidies, coal stay in new Cop 26 text

11/13/2021 | 05:40am EST
Speeding up the phasing out of "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies and unabated coal-fired power generation remain in the latest version of the UN climate summit Cop 26 cover decision.

The third draft was published this morning after negotiations went past yesterday's 18:00 GMT deadline. The text has had the phrase "recognizing the need for a just transition" appended to it. Fossil fuels have never appeared in the final text of a Cop summit before although they have featured in earlier drafts.

A plenary session is due to start at 12:00 GMT today to allow parties to comment publicly on the latest draft. Cop 26 president Alok Sharma said he aims to get a final decision on the text by the end of today but previous Cop summits have run much further over time.

The US and EU strongly back the inclusion of language on phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and coal-fired power but this is being resisted by major fossil fuel producers including Saudi Arabia and Australia.

The latest draft text also "invites" countries to consider further actions to reduce non-carbon greenhouse gases "including methane" by 2030. Russia, Australia and China did not sign the US-EU global methane pledge last week although a bilateral agreement between the US and China does include a commitment from Beijing to present a plan to cut methane next year. Russia has said that sanctions hinder its investments to reduce methane.

By Eleanor Green

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 10:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
