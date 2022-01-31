Fossil fuel subsidies to face tighter EU scrutiny

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission wants
to increase scrutiny of whether countries are phasing out fossil
fuel subsidies fast enough to meet climate goals, under EU rules
due this year.
EU countries spent 56 billion euros on fossil fuel subsidies
in 2019, with 15 states spending more on fossil fuels than green
energy, the European Court of Auditors said in a report on
Monday.
The Commission has said such support must end, since they
undermine policies to tackle climate change, including the EU's
target to reduce net emissions 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.
The auditors said that during their review, the Commission
confirmed it will adopt legislation in 2022 setting out how
member states must report progress towards phasing out fossil
fuel subsidies. The rules would apply from 2023.
Most fossil fuel subsidies in EU countries are tax cuts or
exemptions. EU tax rules also mean highly-polluting fuels such
as coal face lower levies than some cleaner alternatives or
electricity.
"More polluting sources of energy may have a tax advantage
compared to carbon-efficient sources of energy," the auditors
said.
Brussels last year proposed an overhaul of minimum EU tax
rates, to favour clean fuels over the dirtiest and least
energy-efficient. Fossil kerosene, for example, would lose its
EU tax exemption while coal, gas and heavy fuel oil rates would
rise.
The EU also upgraded its competition rules late last year to
make it less likely that fossil fuel subsidies would be approved
by Brussels.
EU tax changes, however, need unanimous approval from EU
governments - a daunting political threshold since each country
has a veto. Some countries have resisted other planned EU
measures to impose costs on polluting fuels, fearing the social
fallout if they increased household bills.
The auditors said social acceptance of such measures could
be aided by cutting other taxes, or using the money raised to
compensate affected households.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Grant McCool)