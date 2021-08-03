Foster Garvey Continues Growth in Business & Corporate Finance With The Addition of Jason M. Powell as a Principal

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC has further expanded its Business & Corporate Finance practice group with the addition of Jason M. Powell as a Principal in the firm's Portland office. Powell is the firm's third strategic hire in the last four months with future growth on the horizon.

With extensive experience advising businesses, lenders, investors and startups across the United States, Powell is a seasoned corporate, securities and M&A attorney. Powell is focused on results, delivering exceptional client service that is aligned with Foster Garvey's commitment to best-in-class counsel. His practice focuses on helping clients in securities offerings and other financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. Further aligned with the firm's growth, Powell is often called upon to counsel startup and emerging companies on a broad range of issues throughout the business lifecycle.

"Jason brings tremendous complementary experience and exceptional insights to our team, adding to the depth of corporate and commercial guidance we can provide our clients," said Hillary Hughes, principal and leader of the Business & Corporate Finance practice group. "We are pleased to welcome him as we continue to align top legal talent with the growth of our firm."

Powell was most recently a partner at Dunn Carney LLP, where he served as co-leader of the Securities Law team and was a member of the Business & Corporate practice. While there, he advised clients on a variety of business combination transactions, equity financings, real estate syndications, real estate funds, mortgage pools, and performing and non-performing note pools. He is himself a real estate investor, author, speaker and educator having written two books about private money lenders. Currently, Powell is working on a real estate syndication eBook. He is a graduate of the University of Montana's Alexander Blewett III School of Law. Additionally, Powell holds certificates in Venture Finance from VC University Online (University of California, Berkeley) and in Commercial Real Estate from Cornell University.

"Continuing our growth here in Portland is a key pillar in our commitment to innovative and outstanding client service," said Joseph Arellano, Portland's Office Managing Director. "All of us at Foster Garvey are delighted to have Jason on board and look forward to his many contributions and success."

Foster Garvey PC, a Pacific Northwest-based law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York, Spokane and Beijing. www.foster.com

Contact: Paul Matulac

Foster Garvey, PC

(503) 553-3136

315763@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foster-garvey-continues-growth-in-business--corporate-finance-with-the-addition-of-jason-m-powell-as-a-principal-301346468.html

SOURCE Foster Garvey, PC