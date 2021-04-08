Log in
Foundation Communities Receives $1.5M to Build Austin Apartments

04/08/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas Join Together to Ease Low-Income Housing Shortage

Wells Fargo and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $1.5 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidies to Foundation Communities for two Austin apartment complexes serving low-income individuals and families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005916/en/

The $25 million Zilker Studios apartments will provide 100 rental units to single adults with high needs, low incomes and housing instability in central Austin. It received a $750,000 AHP subsidy. (Photo: Business Wire)

The $25 million Zilker Studios apartments (formerly Armadillo Studios) will provide 100 rental units to single adults with high needs, low incomes and housing instability in central Austin while The Loretta, a $31 million project, will offer 137 units to low-income families and individuals in far north Austin. Each project received a $750,000 AHP subsidy.

“We are thankful that Wells Fargo and FHLB Dallas see these two projects as critical in providing affordable housing options at a time when rising rents and home prices are straining the budgets of many Austinites,” said Walter Moreau, Foundation Communities executive director.

Wells Fargo said the bank is pleased to support the nonprofit’s mission.

“This is a homegrown nonprofit that has succeeded in providing innovative and affordable housing and opportunities that transform people’s lives,” said Theresa Alvarez, Wells Fargo senior vice president of Community Relations for Central Texas.

AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing and housing for homeless individuals. AHP funds must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the median income for the area.

In 2020, FHLB Dallas awarded $19.3 million in grants to 38 affordable housing projects. The grants will help create 2,749 new or rehabilitated housing units. Included in that total is $10.2 million for 1,475 units in Texas.

Since the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $323 million in AHP and Homeownership Set-Aside Programs and has assisted more than 57,000 households.

Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, said Wells Fargo has been a long-time proponent of affordable housing.

“We’ve partnered with Wells Fargo on dozens of AHP subsidies over the years in multiple cities and states; it’s been a joy to work with them,” Mr. Hettrick said.

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories. Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $64.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
