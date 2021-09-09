Foundation Software and McCormick Systems Bring Power to Upcoming NECA Conference

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Software, LLC and McCormick Systems announced this week that they will be exhibiting at the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Show on October 10-12, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. NECA is North America's largest electrical construction trade show and will be hosted both in-person and virtually online this year. Foundation Software acquired McCormick Systems in October 2020, and NECA will serve as the inaugural partnership event for the two companies.

The Foundation and McCormick teams will be involved in a variety of programs throughout the NECA event. For starters, attendees will hear from Steve Antill, CRO for Foundation Software, and Paul Wheaton, Vice President of Sales for McCormick, during their presentation, "Going Remote: Forecasting Construction Technology's Role for Electricals Post-COVID-19," on Sunday, October 10 at 2PM (CST).

"Our presentation focuses on how electrical contractors can make better-informed decisions around their technology strategy and budget in the current and post-pandemic climate," said Antill. "Our session also explores how construction tech helps streamline office processes to increase efficiency."

Both companies will also participate in the Showstoppers Showcase, featuring new products that hit the market over the last 18 months. Foundation Software will unveil its new fully web-based project management system, ProjectHQ, while McCormick Systems will highlight McCormick Software Version 15.0 — featuring change order management, an executive dashboard and an enhanced integration with FOUNDATION® accounting software.

"We're very excited to launch McCormick 15.0," said Wheaton. "It offers fully integrated change order management, an enhanced integration with FOUNDATION and more — it'll be a game-changer for our clients."

Foundation Software is also part of the NECA Ambassador Program this year and will serve as the Closing Celebration Sponsor. NECA's Closing Celebration will be held at the Music City Convention Center Ballroom and include performances from Don Felder, former lead guitarist and singer of the Eagles, Steve Augeri, former Journey lead vocalist, and Eddie Montgomery, lead vocalist of Montgomery Gentry. Attendees can enter to win a guitar signed by one of the three artists at both Foundation and McCormick company booths.

NECA guests can stop by booth #2114 to learn more about Foundation Software and booth #1815 for additional information on McCormick Systems.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, project management and mobile applications, along with payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800 or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick Systems has been the nation's leader in electrical estimating and digital takeoff for 40+ years. No matter the size of a business, McCormick Systems helps streamline estimates and save contractors time and money. For additional information, call (866) 396-3512 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

