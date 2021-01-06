Foundation for Chiropractic Progress : Announces "Adjusted Reality," A New Podcast on Wellness and Self-Care

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of chiropractic care, launches "Adjusted Reality," a new podcast series covering the elements needed to live a strong, healthy and vibrant life.

Hosted by Dr. Sherry McAllister, practicing doctor of chiropractic and president of the F4CP, "Adjusted Reality" discusses health and wellness approaches for anyone searching for ways to enhance their quality of life. Dr. McAllister speaks with professional athletes, celebrities, actors, healthcare professionals, wellness experts and influencers about their experiences with living sustainable and healthy lifestyles. The first three episodes of the podcast were released this morning.

The January guest line-up includes:

Dr. Deepak Chopra , New York Times best-selling author, who focuses on how inflammation is directly related to anxiety, depression and even chronic illness. In today's episode Dr. Chopra, one of Time Magazine's Top 100 Heroes, shares how to listen to your body's sensations through a 5-minute meditation that will help determine whether you are stressed or joyful.

, best-selling author, who focuses on how inflammation is directly related to anxiety, depression and even chronic illness. In today's episode Dr. Chopra, one of Top 100 Heroes, shares how to listen to your body's sensations through a 5-minute meditation that will help determine whether you are stressed or joyful. Monica Reinagel , host of Nutrition Diva, who speaks on the myth of diet culture. Reinagel will debunk the myth that if your diet isn't perfect, then you're not doing a good enough job. Reinagel is a board-certified, licensed nutritionist and professionally trained chef. Her scientific and foodie-friendly approach is regularly featured on The Today Show , CBS News, NPR Morning Edition and in leading newspapers, magazines and websites.

, host of Nutrition Diva, who speaks on the myth of diet culture. Reinagel will debunk the myth that if your diet isn't perfect, then you're not doing a good enough job. Reinagel is a board-certified, licensed nutritionist and professionally trained chef. Her scientific and foodie-friendly approach is regularly featured on , and in leading newspapers, magazines and websites. Adam Schafer , host of Mind Pump, who discusses healthy mindset shifts and behavioral changes that will last a lifetime. Schafer dives into his experience in the fitness industry and how he began his online business to bridge the gap between performance and wellness.

"Podcasting is the way of the future because it presents short, on-the-go information that you can listen to instantly no matter where you are," shares Dr. McAllister. "144 million people in the United States listen to podcasts and we are excited to get into the space and provide a holistic view on healthcare that addresses the mind, body and spirit. Our tagline is 'Trusted by the Adjusted' because our guests are at the top of their fields and they are giving listeners credible advice and knowledge."

"Adjusted Reality" can be found on several podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher. Visit https://adjustedreality.buzzsprout.com/ and subscribe to "Adjusted Reality" today to learn more about how you can optimize your health and quality of life.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with nearly 29,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes / mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foundation-for-chiropractic-progress-announces-adjusted-reality-a-new-podcast-on-wellness-and-self-care-301201839.html

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress