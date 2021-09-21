Foundation for Climate Restoration : Welcomes Rick Wayman as CEO to Spearhead Climate Restoration Movement

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) today announced its new CEO, Rick Wayman, who will spearhead the global movement to restore our climate and protect the planet for future generations.

"The increase in warming-related catastrophes has made clear that restoring our climate is an existential imperative, which is why the Foundation's mission resonated with me," said Rick Wayman, newly appointed CEO. "I am excited to amplify the goal of climate restoration and to help build the momentum we need to scale the restorative solutions that we already have available and accelerate the development of new approaches. It's time to shift the paradigm around climate change, to focus on creating a safe and healthy world for future generations rather than simply limiting the damage we're inflicting upon them. I look forward to collaborating with government leaders, investors, scientists, policymakers, and citizen advocates to ensure that our climate becomes one in which everyone can thrive."

The goal of climate restoration is to permanently remove the trillion tons of atmospheric CO 2 that has warmed our planet since the Industrial Revolution. The Foundation has set the ambitious goal of restoring our climate to historically safe levels of less than 300 parts per million of CO 2 by 2050.

"I am thrilled to have Rick join our team," said Dr. Erica Dodds, COO and interim CEO, F4CR. "His expertise and vision are exactly what we need to propel our movement forward. We have seen remarkable progress in the last three years, and I am excited to see what the next few years hold with Rick at the helm. I am confident in his ability to generate the political and public drive we need to create the enabling environment to scale the most promising restorative technologies."

As the CEO, Wayman will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Foundation while ensuring steady progress toward achievement of the movement's goals. His experience as President and CEO of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation (where he was part of an international campaign that received the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize), combined with his training in NGO Management and Political Advocacy, will be instrumental in building the strategic partnerships needed to accelerate climate restoration. His demonstrated ability to take on and progress the world's largest and most intractable problems makes him a perfect fit for the scale of the challenge of restoring our climate.

"As recent reports have made obvious, we need urgent and unified climate action," said Sharon Fiekowsky, Board Chair of F4CR. "Through his work with the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, Rick has demonstrated that he knows how to bring people together to tackle momentous challenges. I have no doubt that this same skill set will benefit the Foundation and the climate restoration movement at large. We are so lucky to have Rick join us in this all-important work."

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a nonprofit whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to permanently remove excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere. For more information visit www.f4cr.org.

