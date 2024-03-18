HANOI, March 18 (Reuters) - The founder of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast, Pham Nhat Vuong, on Monday launched an EV charging stations company, V-green, which will prioritise supporting VinFast vehicles globally, the billionaire said in a statement. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5.02 USD
|+2.66%
|-4.38%
|11.74B
|2,720 PTS
|+1.85%
|+1.98%
|-
