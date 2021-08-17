Founder of KIND Snacks and Entrepreneur Named HPU's 2022 Commencement Speaker
High Point, NC, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND Snacks, a business leader, investor and social entrepreneur, will deliver High Point University’s Commencement address on May 7, 2022.
“Daniel Lubetzky’s life transcends professional success into a realm of personal significance,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “The energy and passion that Daniel has invested in philanthropic endeavors reminds us of the importance of service, kindness and civility. His entrepreneurial acumen is only eclipsed by his heart for stewardship. HPU’s Class of 2022 graduates and their families will appreciate his insights, wisdom and inspiration.”
While Commencement is a private event for HPU graduates and their family members, it will be streamed live online at www.highpoint.edu/live.
Lubetzky joins an extraordinary lineup of HPU Commencement Speakers, including Cynt Marshall, CEO of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and HPU Sports Executive In Residence; Dr. Michio Kaku, physicist and co-founder of String Field Theory; Josh Groban, internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and actor; Wolf Blitzer, CNN’s lead political anchor and anchor of “The Situation Room”; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Gen. Colin Powell, former Secretary of State, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and national security advisor; former First Lady Laura Bush; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas; Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple and HPU’s Innovator in Residence; Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor; Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan; NASA Astronaut Dr. Buzz Aldrin; and Muhtar Kent, CEO of the Coca-Cola Company.
About Daniel Lubetzky:
Lubetzky is a social entrepreneur working to build bridges between people and to increase appreciation for our shared humanity.
Lubetzky is passionate about channeling business forces to achieve social good. Since creating a new healthy snacking category with the introduction of KIND’s first Fruit and Nut bars, Lubetzky has built KIND into a multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness brand committed to creating a kinder and healthier world – one act, one snack at a time.
Lubetzky holds a B.A. in economics and international relations from Trinity University and a J.D. from Stanford Law School. He is a proud U.S. citizen, having emigrated from Mexico at age 16. He also enjoys spending time with his family and practicing magic.