Founders of ZJ Events Re-Engage IBN to Heighten Visibility of Cannabis and Crypto Events in 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands such as CannabisNewsWire and CryptoCurrencyWire, is pleased to announce that it has been re-engaged by the founders of ZJ Events to serve as a media partner for its 2022 events.



ZJ Events is an innovative event organizer hosting multiple trade shows across the USA and South America. Its lineup of 2022 event series currently include BizCann Expo ; Alternative Products Expo (formerly called USA CBD Expo, the nation’s largest CBD & hemp event); and NFT Expoverse .

“We continue to be impressed with the multi-dimensional outreach strategy executed by IBN and its growing number of brands for our events,” said Nicole Beiner, Marketing Director at ZJ Events. “As we work to promote cannabis, hemp, CBD and blockchain technologies through our events, it is crucial that we partner with those who can effectively highlight these gatherings to the right audiences. We are pleased to announce that we have re-engaged IBN to collaborate with us for another full year of events.”

Jonathan Keim, communications director of IBN, said, “We are always excited to work alongside the amazing staff at ZJ Events. The team has proven their ability to consistently produce incredibly successful events in burgeoning industries, and our team is excited to be part of each one.”

ZJ Events 2022 details announced so far:

BizCann Expo : The first event of the year in this expo series will be held at the Brooklyn Expo Center (NY) on February 4-5, 2022 . Lawyers, marketing agencies, accountants and those in human resources looking to add cannabis to their business — or entrepreneurs or investors looking to enter the market — are highly encouraged to attend. BizCann Expo will feature a CLE Course (with 3 credit hours included in the Friday Full Access Pass) and an investor roundtable. Some of the topics will include:



Cannabis Regulatory Round-Up

Legal Issues in Advanced Technology Applications for the Cannabis Industry Top 10 Cannabis Start-Up Legal and Business Considerations New York Finally Legalized Cannabis; What’s Next for Equity in the NY Industry? Cannabis in Wall Street What Cannabis Stakeholders Need to Know About Federal Regulatory Agencies How to Build a Billion Dollar Cannabis Company The New York Cannabis Legacy Market

Alternative Products Expo (formerly, USA CBD Expo ) : The first event of the year in this expo series will be held at the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center (FL) on March 11-13, 2022 . Buyers and the general public interested in alternative or counterculture products are encouraged to attend. The attendees will span from retail store owners, doctors, investors, entrepreneurs and veterinarians to college students. Alternative Products Expo will feature thousands of products from a wide selection of alternative industries (cannabis, vape, functional beverages, supplements, nutraceuticals). Some of the speaker topics include:



The Buzz About Delta8 + Delta10

CBD Dog Health Rapid Nerve Rescue using CBD Cannabis Cooking Demonstration Many more will be added soon





Exclusive NFT drops - by game developers, artists, auction houses, fashion brands, musicians, sports teams, and digital metaverses

Speakers & Educators - Take advantage of hours of invaluable content, knowledge, seminars, and more with Q&A Play to earn - New types of game economies owned and controlled by players and communities In Game Items/Loot - Through Blockchain games, guarantee the true ownership of in-game items DeFi - lend and borrow funds, trade and speculate on price movements and earn interest on their assets Networking - Make new acquaintances and discuss opportunities face to face Special Appearances - Stay tuned as we secure special guests/industry leaders.



For more information about ZJ Events and its complete roster of events, please visit https://www.zjevents.com

