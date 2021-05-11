Four Attivo Networks Leaders Named to CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

Attivo Networks, the industry experts in preventing identity privilege escalation and detecting lateral movement attacks, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carolyn Crandall, chief security advocate and CMO, Briana Gulley, North America channel director, Helena Kuly, global partner marketing and programs director and Kim Sanchez, channel sales director, to the Women of the Channel list for 2021. CRN also named Crandall to its 2021 Power 100 list, an exclusive subset of the overall list. These annual lists recognize the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel.

The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers. The Power 100 honors women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies’ success and have significant influence to move the IT channel forward. The women honored on this year’s list were recognized for their innovative ideas to support partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Her third recognition from CRN as one of its Women of the Channel, Kuly oversees the planning and execution of the company’s global marketing strategy for channel and technology partnerships. She manages all channel partner program and marketing activities, as well as channel and technology partner campaigns.

Gulley and Sanchez were newly named to the Women of the Channel list this year. Gulley and Sanchez manage Attivo NAM channel programs and champion the expansion and development of channel partners in North America.

This marks Crandall’s twelfth recognition from CRN as one of its Women of the Channel and her eleventh time named to the Power 100 list. She evangelizes the company’s world-wide channel program, integration partner and joint lead generation programs.

Collectively, the team works to educate partners on innovative ways to enhance their security programs. By adopting an identity-first security posture these businesses can find optimal solutions to protect against credential theft, privilege escalation, and lateral movement using Active Directory protection tools and endpoint and deception-based detection technologies.

“We are thrilled to have four leaders recognized by CRN’s Women of the Channel,” said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. “These women play a crucial role in the expansion of our organization and the development of our channel partner program. They are an invaluable asset to the company and help solidify the support of our regional and global partners. I am proud of all that they bring to the table and applaud this recognition from CRN.”

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in preventing identity privilege escalation and detecting lateral movement attacks, delivers a superior defense for countering threat activity. ThreatDefend® Platform customers gain unprecedented visibility to risks, attack surface reduction, and speed up attack detection. Patented innovative defenses cover critical points of attack, including at endpoints, in Active Directory (AD), in the cloud, and across the entire network. Concealment technology hides critical AD objects, data, and credentials. Bait and misdirection efficiently steer attackers away from production assets, and deception decoys derail lateral movement activities. Attivo has won over 150 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. www.attivonetworks.com.

