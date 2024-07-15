July 15 (Reuters) - Low-income Australian customers will be refunded over A$28 million ($18.95 million), after a review by the country's corporate watchdog revealed four local banks had "systematically" charged high fees, the regulator said on Monday. ($1 = 1.4773 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)