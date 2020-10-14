Four Brazilian companies call off IPOs as appetite dwindles

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Four Brazilian companies have
canceled their plans to go public, according to securities
filings on Wednesday, as investors worry about government
overspending and face the largest lineup of initial public
offerings in more than a decade.
The companies are digital house rental platform Housi,
drugmaker Elfa, homebuilder Patrimar and energy trading firm 2W.
2020 had been shaping up to be Brazil's busiest IPO year
since 2007, when 64 companies were listed. But many plans have
been shelved in recent weeks amid concerns about the country's
fiscal discipline and a surfeit of new equity supply.
Investment banking BR Partners and state-controlled
insurance company Caixa Seguridade SA decided to abort their
IPOs earlier this year, while other companies such as logistics
firm Sequoia and drugstore chain Pague Menos
had to cut their valuation to attract investors
before listing.
