Four European FMs to visit China

BEIJING - Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will visit China from May 29 to 31, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on May 28.
They are visiting at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
