Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Four French refineries disrupted by fourth day of strikes

09/30/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of TotalEnergies in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies' oil products refining and delivery for a fourth day with at least four of its French plants hit by continuing industrial action by workers, a CGT trade union representative said.

Deliveries at the 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville refinery in Normandy have stopped and it is in the process of being shutdown, the representative said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.56% 88.18 Delayed Quote.9.98%
WTI 0.61% 82.187 Delayed Quote.8.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21aJapan warns market fluctuations could impact economy
RE
05:20aStocks, FX set for worst quarter since 2020
RE
05:19aSterling bounces to pre-budget levels in volatile trading
RE
05:18aEU watchdog says banks need $1.2 billion to meet capital rules in full
RE
05:15aKremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents
RE
05:14aFour French refineries disrupted by fourth day of strikes
RE
05:10aEuro zone inflation hits record high 10%, raising pressure on ECB
RE
05:08aEuro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%
RE
05:08aChina to refund individual income tax for some home buyers -finance ministry
RE
05:03aLondon stocks climb on the last day of tumultuous September quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
2ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi
3Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
4SalMar – CFO Gunnar Nielsen resigns from his position
5Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy soften..

HOT NEWS