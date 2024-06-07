MUMBAI (Reuters) - Four Indian students have drowned in the Volkhov river in northwestern Russia, India said on Friday.

A fifth student was rescued and was receiving medical attention, the foreign ministry statement said. It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred.

Two of the four bodies were recovered while a search was continuing for the remaining two, the ministry said.

The students were studying at the Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, located in Velikiy Novgorod, and came from the Jalgaon district of India's western Maharashtra state.

Indian media said they were between the ages of 18 and 20.

"Our Consulate in St Petersburg is coordinating with local authorities for the repatriation of the mortal remains," the statement said.

