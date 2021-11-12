Four Innovators Inducted into the Wireless Hall of Fame

A trailblazing class of pioneers was inducted into the prestigious Wireless Hall of Fame last night. The event, hosted by the Wireless History Foundation (WHF), a nonprofit organization that has honored the hall of fame members for the past decade, celebrated Pat Riordan, Mark Crosby, Jim Tracy and Ari Fitzgerald. “We were so happy to highlight the accomplishments of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021,” said Jenifer Snyder, Executive Director of the Wireless History Foundation. “Their innovations and contributions in wireless technology and policy have paved the way for the industry’s evolution and longevity. Our existing 68 Hall of Fame members and program sponsors are honored to welcome this amazing group of individuals into the Hall of Fame.”

From Left to Right: William Kennard; Brendan Carr; Jim Tracy; Ron Smith; Pat Riordan; Ari Fitzgerald; Morgan O'Brien; Mark Crosby. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pat Riordan: Former CEO and current Chairman of the Board at Nsight. Pat was the driving force in the industry’s efforts in Cybersecurity. His foresight and leadership brought focus on the need for the U.S. wireless industry to coordinate and establish national and international leadership to confront wireless cybersecurity threats. He has been a strong advocate for decades for regional and rural carriers and communities, and has kept the concerns and challenges they face before Congress, the FCC, and the broader industry. He has provided leadership in critical business development of rural wireless services addressing many of the Digital Divide issues. Pat was introduced by Ron Smith of Bluegrass Cellular.

Mark Crosby: As CEO of the Enterprise Wireless Alliance, Mark is a passionate advocate for private wireless whose leadership has shaped the land mobile communications community for nearly five decades. He has focused on increasing the efficient use of spectrum, expanding opportunities for business/industrial licensee access to spectrum, encouraging vendors to develop and users to embrace more efficient digital technology, and automating the processes of frequency coordination and licensing. He is a visionary whose ability to build consensus has resulted in numerous achievements for the industry as a whole. Mark was introduced by 2001 Wireless Hall of Fame Member Morgan O’Brien.

Jim Tracy: CEO of Legacy Telecommunications. Jim has been a leading force in tower and infrastructure construction, service and maintenance for decades. In addition to his considerable business successes, his drive and determination have been instrumental in advancing safety through his role in the formation of the National Wireless Safety Alliance, a nonprofit assessment and certification organization, and his service, including his role as founding President of the Tower Family Foundation, established to benefit families of workers injured or killed on telecommunications sites. He has also played a key role in elevating industry legislative and regulatory concerns before federal and state governmental entities. Jim was introduced by Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission.

Ari Fitzgerald: Partner at Hogan Lovells. Ari’s contributions extend from his work at the FCC to outreach efforts to underserved communities in the US and abroad, to his strategic, legal, and policy advice on a wide range of communications and spectrum policy issues at Hogan Lovells. Beyond his excellence as a lawyer, he has brought compassion and commitment to the field, as exemplified by the work that he has done throughout his career to mentor young lawyers, and his service to nonprofit entities, including the Multicultural Media and Telecommunications Council, the Duke Ellington Fund, and the Catholic Charities Legal Network. Ari was introduced by William E. Kennard, Chairman of the Board of Directors AT&T, Inc.

In addition, the Foundation was proud to announce the creation of the Wireless Hall of Fame Scholarship Initiative. The program seeks to provide scholarships for students pursuing a course of study in, or related to, the wireless industry, including areas such as law, policy, and engineering. The Foundation will announce more information on this program as it becomes available.

About the Wireless History Foundation

Founded in October 2008 on the 25th anniversary of the first commercial cellular telephone call in the United States, the Wireless History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by wireless pioneers seeking to increase public understanding of the wireless industry and its social and economic impacts by chronicling the achievements of individuals, the contributions of numerous organizations, and the evolution of wireless communications. Its signature event is the annual Wireless Hall of Fame Awards Dinner, which provides public recognition of outstanding individuals across all segments of the wireless industry. Learn more about the Wireless History Foundation at www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org.

