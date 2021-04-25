Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Announces Achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, one of the world's most iconic and recognizable hotels, announced today it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

“Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles Beverly Hills is proud to be a leader in health and wellness for the hospitality industry,” said Michael Newcombe, General Manager, “This is a proud moment for our property as it has always been a strong vision of ours to lead with a wellness journey and narrative for our guests.”

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the hotel as well as the broader community.

“The WELL Health-Safety seal provides a visible trust mark that helps deliver the confidence needed as people transition to some level of ‘normal,’ and with live events such as this weekend’s Academy Awards already starting to take place again, this is even more important,” said Paul Scialla, founder of the International WELL Building Institute and founder and CEO of Delos. “To that end, we’re excited to have several celebrity ambassadors add their voices to our ad campaign across the U.S. and Canada and help educate consumers on what people first places are about.”

To complement its achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is expanding its existing health and well-being strategies to create a wellness-focused journey across every aspect of the guest experience. Features include advanced air purification systems, active green walls, circadian lighting, water purification, and more.

“Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is a storied institution in the heart of Beverly Hills, and it is inspiring to see this celebrated hotel fully embrace the movement towards health, safety and well-being for their guests and employees,” said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. “We congratulate them for this inspiring achievement.”

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party documentation review by GBCI to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Workforce, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210425005019/en/