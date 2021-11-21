Four Sudanese political detainees to be released- official sources

KHARTOUM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Four Sudanese political
detainees will be released on Sunday night following an
agreement to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed by
him and the military following a coup, official sources said.
The four were Sudanese Congress Party leader Omer Eldigair,
SPLM-N rebel group deputy head and former Hamdok advisor Yasir
Arman, Sudanese Baath Party head Ali Alrayah Alsanhouri, and
Siddig al-Sadig al-Mahdi of the Umma Party, the sources said.
