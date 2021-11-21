Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Four Sudanese political detainees to be released- official sources

11/21/2021 | 03:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KHARTOUM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Four Sudanese political detainees will be released on Sunday night following an agreement to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed by him and the military following a coup, official sources said.

The four were Sudanese Congress Party leader Omer Eldigair, SPLM-N rebel group deputy head and former Hamdok advisor Yasir Arman, Sudanese Baath Party head Ali Alrayah Alsanhouri, and Siddig al-Sadig al-Mahdi of the Umma Party, the sources said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Aidan Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pKKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private
RE
03:41pFour Sudanese political detainees to be released- official sources
RE
03:41pFour sudanese political detainees to be released sunday night following agreement - government sources
RE
03:24pNEW ZEALAND INLAND REVENUE : 39% RWT deduction rate
PU
03:18pNo stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair
RE
01:44pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Zimbabwe to prioritize policies on value chains across all sectors to spur industrialization
PU
01:36pFunds CVC and Advent say open to discussing solution to strengthen TIM
RE
01:08pBulgarian President Radev wins second term on anti-corruption ticket
RE
12:44pPaid family leave in spotlight as Senate weighs Biden social spending plan
RE
12:04pBOX OFFICE : 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
2No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
3KKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private
4China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
5CryptoVirally To Offer Innovative Marketing Services for Crypto Project..

HOT NEWS