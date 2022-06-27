Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

By Carolina Mandl and Michelle Price
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley
, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells
Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S.
banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's
largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn,
giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them
to redistribute excess capital to shareholders.
The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends
despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up
some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.
However, JPMorgan & Chase and Citigroup kept
their payout flat, as a challenging economic environment may
require more capital. Citi will likely give an update on its
capital plans at its upcoming earnings on July 15, a source
familiar with the situation said.
This year's dividend hikes were more subdued than in 2021, a
bumper year for big bank capital payouts, after lenders amassed
piles of excess cash during the pandemic to cover loan losses
that never materialized. Morgan Stanley, for instance, doubled
its dividend in June 2021.
Under the annual stress test exercise established following
the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the Fed assesses how banks'
balance sheets would fare against a hypothetical severe economic
downturn. The results dictate how much capital banks need to be
healthy and how much they can return to shareholders.
Goldman Sachs said on Monday it would hike its dividend by
25%, to $2.50 per share, and Morgan Stanley said it plans an
increase to 77.5 cents per share and a share buyback program of
$20 billion. Bank of America raised its dividend by 5% to 22
cents per share and Wells Fargo said it expects to hike its
dividend to 30 cents from 25 cents a share.
Shares in Morgan Stanley jumped 3.5% after hours, while
Goldman rose 1.4%.
JPMorgan maintained its dividend at $1.00 a share, citing
"higher future capital requirements." Citi also said it would be
able to keep it flat at 51 cents "in a range of stress
scenarios."
The test sets each bank's "stress capital buffer," an extra
capital cushion on top of the regulatory minimum. The size is
determined by each bank's hypothetical losses under the test.
Banks announced their new stress capital buffers (SCB) on
Monday, which come into effect later this year, giving them time
to rejig their balance sheets.
Citigroup, JPMorgan and Bank of America said their stress
capital buffer would increase, confirming analysts'
expectations. At Bank of America and JPMorgan, that increase
would be driven by higher credit provisions, whereas Citi would
be hit by higher trading losses, lower fee income and higher
expenses, analysts said based on the tests' results.
"Each of these banks saw estimated SCBs up by 80-100 bps,
relative to limited excess capital, which is greater than what
we or the market anticipated," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote on
Friday, after the stress test results were announced.
As a result, analysts were expecting those three banks would
keep dividends flat and eliminate or reduce share buybacks to
boost their capital.
Gerard Cassidy, head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy at RBC
Capital Markets, said on Monday, ahead of the banks'
announcements, that rising loan growth and accounting losses
banks have taken on banks bond portfolios due to interest rate
hikes, have put pressure on banks' capital.
"It's clearly going to be different this than last year for
those reasons," he added.
See below the announced changes in dividends.
Bank Previous New
JPMorgan & $1.00 $1.00
Chase
Goldman $2.00 $2.50
Sachs
Citigroup $0.51 $0.51
Morgan $0.70 $0.775
Stanley
Bank of $0.21 $0.22
America
Wells $0.25 $0.30
Fargo
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York and Michelle Price in
Washington; Additional reporting by Manya Saini and Bhanvi
Satija in Bangaluru; Editing by Megan Davies, Deepa Babington
and Richard Chang)