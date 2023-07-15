The attack came amid fighting between the country's army and the RSF that erupted in mid-April.
(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Hatem Maher; Editing by Frances Kerry)
Cairo (Reuters) - At least four civilians were killed and four others injured in a drone attack by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that targeted a hospital in the city of Omdurman, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Fire breaks out at Dow Louisiana facility
(Reuters) - A fire broke out at Dow's Plaquemine chemical facility in Louisiana, the U.S. chemical maker said in a statement late on Friday.
Raminfo Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31 , 2023