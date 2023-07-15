Today at 11:23 am

Cairo (Reuters) - At least four civilians were killed and four others injured in a drone attack by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that targeted a hospital in the city of Omdurman, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The attack came amid fighting between the country's army and the RSF that erupted in mid-April.

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Hatem Maher; Editing by Frances Kerry)