Four dead, 51 missing after migrant ship sinks off Tunisia's coast

(Reuters) - At least four migrants died while 51 were missing after a migrant ship sank off Tunisia's Kerkennah island, a judicial official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that all migrants onboard are from sub-Saharan Africa.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)