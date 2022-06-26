Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Four killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia

06/26/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Four people were killed and about 70 injured on Sunday when part of a stand collapsed at a bullring in the town of El Espinal, Colombia, provincial officials said.

Videos posted on social media showed the section of the stand toppling forward into the ring, where locals were participating in a bull-running event tied to the feast day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

"There are four dead at this moment - two women, a man and a minor," Tolima provincial governor Jose Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio.

No one remained trapped in the wreckage, Major Luis Fernando Velez, director of civil defense in the province, told local Caracol television, and several people reported as missing have been found.

"The emergency has been overcome at the site of the incident. More or less 70 people were injured," Velez said.

Ambulances were sent from the nearby cities of Ibague and Melgar to help the injured, who have overwhelmed El Espinal's hospital, Velez said, adding he did not know exactly what the stand was constructed with but it appeared to be wooden boards.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb in Bogota and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pFour killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia
RE
05:02pCasualties reported after house explosion in Birmingham- police
RE
04:54pG7 leaders debate fossil fuel investments amid energy crisis -sources
RE
04:19pAt least four people have been killed and hundreds injured after…
RE
03:29pGhislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety, prompting suicide watch
RE
03:26pGhislaine Maxwell reported jail staff threatened her safety, prompting suicide watch
RE
02:42pEgypt contracts to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister
RE
02:34pDiana Ross spreads the love at Glastonbury
RE
02:17pHundreds protest for climate justice as G7 leaders meet in Bavaria
RE
02:14pFrench lawmakers plan $8.4 billion aid for households to fight inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in ..
2French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
3Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
4ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
5Japan issues warning over possible power crunch on Monday

HOT NEWS