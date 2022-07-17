Log in
News: Latest News
Four killed in sheriff's department helicopter crash in New Mexico

07/17/2022 | 04:47am EDT
(Reuters) - Four people were killed when a sheriff's department helicopter crashed in New Mexico as they were returning from helping firefighters tackle a wildfire, officials said.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's office said three personnel from the sheriff's office and one employee from the Bernalillo County Fire Department were on board the helicopter, which crashed late on Saturday near the city of Las Vegas, New Mexico.

"There are no known survivors. These personnel were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa fire," the sheriff's office said.

An investigation into the crash was in its preliminary stages, the office said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
