Four leaders sign agreement to bring green Azeri energy to Europe

(Adds detail from Hungarian Foreign Minister, link to related
story)
*
Part of EU efforts to diversify away from Russia
*
Project will reinforce security of supply - von der Leyen
*
EU Commission has earmarked EUR 2.3 bln for project -
Hungary
BUCHAREST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The leaders of Azerbaijan,
Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed an agreement on Saturday on
the construction of an electric cable running under the Black
Sea to carry green Azeri energy from planned Caspian Sea
windfarms to Europe.
The agreement involves a 1,100 km (685 mile), 1,000 MW cable
running from Azerbaijan to Romania as part of wider European
Union efforts to diversify energy resources away from Russia
amid the Ukraine war.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the European
Commission had earmarked 2.3 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to
support the construction of the cable, which would be the
longest of its kind in the world, and Azerbaijan was inviting
investors to build the turbines.
He said a feasibility study would be completed by the end of
2023 on the cable project, which would then take three to four
years to build.
At the same meeting Azerbaijan also said it plans to
slightly increase its natural gas exports to Europe next year as
Brussels seeks to replace falling energy supplies from Russia.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told the meeting: "Given
the current security context marked by the military aggression
against Ukraine, we need to cooperate better and show more
solidarity to mitigate common challenges.
"Our energy co-operation ... will enhance our energy
resilience and ensure diversification of supply and transport
routes," Iohannis told the meeting, also attended by European
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Von der Leyen said the EU's strategy to turn its back on
Russian fossil fuels and diversify towards what she called
"reliable energy partners" was working. She said the EU was
ready to provide financial support to the project pending the
results of the feasibility study.
"To integrate a growing share of renewables, we need indeed
stronger electricity interconnections. This is why the Black Sea
energy cable between Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan is so
important," von der Leyen said.
Von der Leyen said the Black Sea cable could transform
Georgia into an electricity hub and integrate it into the EU
internal power market, while it could also help start rebuilding
Ukraine's energy system and aid the country's reconstruction.
($1 = 0.9450 euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Angus
MacSwan and David Holmes)