BENGHAZHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Four major oil ports in Libya including Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega and Es Sidra will be closed from Saturday evening for a period of three days due to an expected hurricane, two oil engineers told Reuters. (Reporting by Ayman Werfali in Benghazi, Writing by Adam Makary in Cairo, Editing by Alexander Smith)
Today at 03:31 pm
