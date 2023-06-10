STORY: Colombian soldiers found four children alive in the country's south on Friday, more than five weeks after they survived a deadly plane crash in a thick jungle.

Photos the military shared appeared to show troops feeding the children, who were siblings aged 13, 9, 4 and a now 12-month-old baby.

The grandfather of the three girls and one boy, was elated at the news of their rescue.

'We are happy because this situation didn't let us sleep, didn't let us be happy, we couldn't talk. When we found the children we felt joy, we don't know what to do, but we are grateful to God."

The children were the only survivors of the a plane crash, which killed three others including the pilot and their mother.

The Cessna plane they were on, which was on a route between Araracuara and San Jose del Guaviare, crashed in the early hours of May 1 due to an engine failure.

It sparked rescue operations involving Colombian army, and air force helicopters and planes.

Rescuers previously found discarded fruit the children ate to survive, as well as improvised shelters.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said the children are now receiving medical attention, and may travel to Bogota, or back home to Villavicencio once they're declared fit enough.