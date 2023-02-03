'Four more years': Democratic loyalists embrace Biden 2024 plan

(Adds Biden and Harris remarks)
PHILADELPHIA/WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Establishment
Democrats gathered this weekend in Philadelphia have one message
for U.S. President Joe Biden as he weighs running for a second
term: Run, Joe, run.
"I am looking forward to supporting the president," Sharif
Street, head of Pennsylvania's Democratic Party, said at the
party's conference in this political battleground state that
helped secure Biden's victory against former President Donald
Trump in 2020.
While Biden, 80, is popular among party officialdom, he still
faces slumping poll numbers and suggestions that he step aside
after decades in politics and make room for a younger generation
of leaders.
Biden has said he intends to run for re-election but has not
confirmed plans to do so. No Democratic challenger has declared
their candidacy.
As Biden speaks to the Democratic National Committee (DNC)
winter conference on Friday, his Republican rivals are emerging
from bitter leadership fights at the Republican National
Committee and the House of Representatives ahead of what some
party leaders expect to be a crowded and bruising presidential
primary season.
The Democrats' relatively strong showing at the 2022 midterm
elections have them enthusiastic about the president's and the
party's prospects as the 2024 election season ramps up.
The hundreds of party faithful who gathered for the
president's address shouted "four more years," as Biden took the
stage.
Biden used the address to tout his administration's
accomplishments from passing signature legislation to tackle
climate change and invest in the nation's roads and bridges to
appointing the nation's first Black women to the U.S. Supreme
Court.
"We're just getting started," Biden said to a loud applause.
Prior to his remarks, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
participated in a fundraiser, which are expected to ramp up in
the coming weeks as the re-election campaign takes shape.
Harris told donors that if she had to describe 2023 in one
word it would be "momentum."
Taking office in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic,
Biden's term has been marked by the economic scars of the global
health crisis, including soaring inflation.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Jan. 19 showed Biden's public
approval rating at 40%, close to the lowest level of his
presidency amid criticism from Republicans over classified
documents found in his home.
Biden this week toured U.S. cities to promote projects
funded by the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in 2021,
including a stop in Philadelphia where he touted efforts to
replace aging lead pipes.
'DON'T RUN JOE'
At the DNC meeting, members are expected this weekend to
overwhelmingly approve a reshaped 2024 primary calendar selected
by Biden.
That calendar would oust Iowa from its pole position in
presidential nominating contests and put South Carolina first on
Feb. 3, 2024, replacing a state that nearly killed Biden's
presidential aspirations in 2020 with one whose heavily Black
Democratic voters overwhelmingly backed his campaign.
The expected approval shows Biden's grip on the party and
would make it even harder for a rival Democrat to mount a
campaign to unseat Biden.
Some progressive activists questioned the primary calendar
move.
"Joe Biden has repeatedly said he plans to seek
renomination," RootsAction political director Sam Rosenthal
said. "In case there's a Democratic challenger, it would be
simply unethical for the DNC to allow Biden to dictate key rules
of the contest, the order of the primaries, before the race
begins."
The activists handed out "Don't Run Joe" literature and set
up a mobile billboard bearing the words "DON’T MANIPULATE THE
PRIMARIES" that circled the hotel housing the conference
throughout Thursday and Friday.
Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan, a competitive
state Biden won in 2020, said that while there were "no divisive
issues" in the party, Democrats needed to do a better job of
talking to voters.
"We are not messaging," she said. "I think that's why you
see the president hitting the road and boasting about what he's
accomplished."
Biden aides have been laying the groundwork for a campaign
launch in the coming weeks.
They have largely dismissed suggestions that Democrats need
fresh leadership or polls like the Reuters/Ipsos one showing
Biden on 40% approval, a figure that matches where Trump was at
this stage in his presidency.
Trump has already launched his 2024 campaign but is expected
to face a primary challenge, including from his former United
Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.
