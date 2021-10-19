Four new wells on Statfjord Øst

In addition to the four wells on Statfjord Øst, the rig also has options for drilling five wells for the Statfjord satellite fields. The contract value is calculated at about $56 million for the fixed part of the agreement, estimated to last for 220 days.

Nygård said: "Further development of Statfjord Øst is in line with the goals we have for the Statfjord area. The remaining reserves are still significant, and we are working to extend the field life and produce as much as possible of the oil and gas in the area."

About Statfjord Øst

Statfjord Øst is a field in the Tampen area in the North Sea, seven kilometres northeast of the Statfjord field. The water depth is 150-190 metres. Statfjord Øst was discovered in 1976, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1990.

The field has been developed with two subsea production templates and one water injection template, tied-back to the Statfjord C platform. In addition, two production wells have been drilled from Statfjord C. Production started in 1994.

Partners in the Statfjord Øst licence are: Equinor Energy AS (31.6875% - operator), Petoro AS (30%), Vår Energi AS (20.55%), Spirit Energy Norway AS (11.5625%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (4.8%), and Wintershall Dea Norge AS (1.4%).

Photo of Statfjord C: Harald Pettersen, Equinor.